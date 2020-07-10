While Williamson County saw a considerable improvement in its unemployment rate from April to May, dropping from 10.5% to 7.4%, residents still continue to file for unemployment at unprecedented numbers, with another 445 residents filing claims last week for their first time.
To put last week’s amount of claims in perspective, during the week ending on March 14, just 45 new claims for unemployment were filed in Williamson County.
Last week’s number also shows the second consecutive increase in new claims week over week, with the week ending on June 27 showing 381 new claims, and the week ending on June 20 showing 345 new claims.
Despite the modest increase in new claims, continued claims continue to drop in Williamson County since their peak in late April.
In the week ending on April 25, there were 8,817 continued claims in Williamson County. Save for a modest spike in early May, those numbers have continued to decrease week over week, with last week showing 6,360 continued claims.
Statewide, last week saw a total of 25,843 Tennesseans file for unemployment for their first time, with 256,645 continued claims.
Last week’s statewide number also shows the third consecutive increase in new claims filed, with the week ending on June 27 showing 22,256 new claims, the week ending on June 20 showing 21,155 new claims, and the week ending on June 13 showing 19,925 new claims.
While notable, the recent number of new claims made statewide recently is still a far cry from the height of claims in early May, with the week ending on April 4 showing 116,141 new claims.
Similar to Williamson County, continued claims statewide also continue to drop since their peak in late April.
In the week ending on April 25, a total of 324,543 unemployment claims were processed across the state. For comparison, before the pandemic during the week ending on March 14, there were only 16,342 continued claims statewide.
Unemployment claims in Williamson County
March 8-14
New claims: 45
Continued claims: 257
March 15-2
New claims: 910
Continued claims: 289
March 22-28
New claims: 2,302
Continued claims: 888
March 29-April 4
New claims: 3,106
Continued claims: 3,164
April 5-11
New claims: 1,711
Continued claims: 5,790
April 12-18
New claims: 1,627
Continued claims: 7,622
April 19-25
New claims: 1,075
Continued claims: 8,817
April 26-May 2
New claims: 895
Continued claims: 8,563
May 3-9
New claims: 643
Continued claims: 8,692
May 10-16
New claims: 562
Continued claims: 8,247
May 17-23
New claims: 505
Continued claims: 7,923
May 24-30
New claims: 392
Continued claims: 7,612
May 31-June 6
New claims: 400
Continued claims: 7,058
June 7-13
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,776
June 14-20
New claims: 345
Continued claims: 6,361
June 21-27
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,360
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 445
Continued claims: 6,080
Unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14
New claims: 2,702
Continued claims: 16,342
March 15-21
New claims: 39,096
Continued claims: 16,098
March 22-28
New claims: 94,492
Continued claims: 34,570
March 29-April 4
New claims: 116,141
Continued claims: 112,438
April 5-11
New claims: 74,772
Continued claims: 199,910
April 12-18
New claims: 68,968
Continued claims: 267,053
April 19-25
New claims: 43,792
Continued claims: 324,543
April 26-May 2
New claims: 37,319
Continued claims: 321,571
May 3-9
New claims: 29,308
Continued claims: 325,095
May 10-16
New claims: 28,692
Continued claims: 314,487
May 17-23
New claims: 26,041
Continued claims: 310,126
May 24-30
New claims: 22,784
Continued claims: 302,260
May 31-June 6
New claims: 21,417
Continued claims: 292,234
June 7-13
New claims: 19,925
Continued claims: 280,593
June 14-20
New claims: 21,155
Continued claims: 266,596
June 21 - 27
New claims: 22,256
Continued claims: 262,224
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 25,843
Continued claims: 256,645
