May County Unemployment Map

The county unemployment map for the month of May shows counties with the lowest rates of unemployment in blue, and counties with the highest rates in red.

 Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Statistics

While Williamson County saw a considerable improvement in its unemployment rate from April to May, dropping from 10.5% to 7.4%, residents still continue to file for unemployment at unprecedented numbers, with another 445 residents filing claims last week for their first time.

To put last week’s amount of claims in perspective, during the week ending on March 14, just 45 new claims for unemployment were filed in Williamson County. 

Last week’s number also shows the second consecutive increase in new claims week over week, with the week ending on June 27 showing 381 new claims, and the week ending on June 20 showing 345 new claims.

Despite the modest increase in new claims, continued claims continue to drop in Williamson County since their peak in late April.

In the week ending on April 25, there were 8,817 continued claims in Williamson County. Save for a modest spike in early May, those numbers have continued to decrease week over week, with last week showing 6,360 continued claims.

Statewide, last week saw a total of 25,843 Tennesseans file for unemployment for their first time, with 256,645 continued claims. 

Last week’s statewide number also shows the third consecutive increase in new claims filed, with the week ending on June 27 showing 22,256 new claims, the week ending on June 20 showing 21,155 new claims, and the week ending on June 13 showing 19,925 new claims.

While notable, the recent number of new claims made statewide recently is still a far cry from the height of claims in early May, with the week ending on April 4 showing 116,141 new claims.

Similar to Williamson County, continued claims statewide also continue to drop since their peak in late April.

In the week ending on April 25, a total of 324,543 unemployment claims were processed across the state. For comparison, before the pandemic during the week ending on March 14, there were only 16,342 continued claims statewide.

Unemployment claims in Williamson County

March 8-14

New claims: 45

Continued claims: 257

March 15-2

New claims: 910

Continued claims: 289

March 22-28

New claims: 2,302

Continued claims: 888

March 29-April 4

New claims: 3,106

Continued claims: 3,164

April 5-11

New claims: 1,711

Continued claims: 5,790

April 12-18

New claims: 1,627

Continued claims: 7,622

April 19-25

New claims: 1,075

Continued claims: 8,817

April 26-May 2

New claims: 895

Continued claims: 8,563

May 3-9

New claims: 643

Continued claims: 8,692

May 10-16

New claims: 562

Continued claims: 8,247

May 17-23

New claims: 505

Continued claims: 7,923

May 24-30

New claims: 392

Continued claims: 7,612

May 31-June 6

New claims: 400

Continued claims: 7,058

June 7-13

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,776

June 14-20

New claims: 345

Continued claims: 6,361

June 21-27

New claims: 381

Continued claims: 6,360

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 445

Continued claims: 6,080

Unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14

New claims: 2,702

Continued claims: 16,342

March 15-21

New claims: 39,096

Continued claims: 16,098

March 22-28

New claims: 94,492

Continued claims: 34,570

March 29-April 4

New claims: 116,141

Continued claims: 112,438

April 5-11

New claims: 74,772

Continued claims: 199,910

April 12-18

New claims: 68,968

Continued claims: 267,053

April 19-25

New claims: 43,792

Continued claims: 324,543

April 26-May 2

New claims: 37,319

Continued claims: 321,571

May 3-9

New claims: 29,308

Continued claims: 325,095

May 10-16

New claims: 28,692

Continued claims: 314,487

May 17-23

New claims: 26,041

Continued claims: 310,126

May 24-30

New claims: 22,784

Continued claims: 302,260

May 31-June 6

New claims: 21,417

Continued claims: 292,234

June 7-13

New claims: 19,925

Continued claims: 280,593

June 14-20

New claims: 21,155

Continued claims: 266,596

June 21 - 27

New claims: 22,256

Continued claims: 262,224

June 28 - July 4

New claims: 25,843

Continued claims: 256,645

