Nashville-area employers bucked the trend in December, adding more than 7,000 people to their payrolls and trimming 2020’s labor losses to 4.1 percent.
New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that nonfarm employment in Middle Tennessee ended last year at nearly 1.027 million, a drop of 43,600 from a year earlier. December’s gain of 7,200 was the first improvement for that month since 2016 and is cause for some optimism as the new year gets underway and the economies around the world look to continue their recovery from the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leading the way locally last month were employers in trade and transportation. Typically a strong performer late in the year thanks to the holiday shopping season, the sector hired a net 8,300 people on top of the 6,400 it had hired in November. Those two months of gains were more than double its average of the previous five years. (It should be noted, though, that the industry’s seasonality means it also has shed an average of 6,800 jobs the past five Januarys.)
Also doing well last month were the broad professional and business services sector, which added 2,500 people to its collective payroll, and financial firms, which hired 400 people. Holding back overall growth were employers in construction (-1,600), education/health (-1,100) and leisure/hospitality (-700). The last of those three ended a miserable 2020 with a workforce 22.5 percent smaller than a year earlier.
Despite December’s uptick — which came after a relatively tepid November — and a regaining of 108,000 of the 146,000 jobs lost last March and April, Middle Tennessee’s labor market still faces a long road to anything like a full recovery. Getting back just to where it was at the end of 2019 would require growth this year of 4.25 percent — something the region hasn’t done since the go-go days of 2014. The Greater Nashville region’s overall job growth averaged 3.5 percent from 2010 to 2019.
