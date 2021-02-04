Beyond lockdowns, quarantines and fears of catching the virus, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led some less-talked about problems to surge in spades; one of them being an increase in domestic violence.
To help better identify victims of domestic violence, state Rep. Sam Whitson of Franklin has sponsored a bill that will require barbers and cosmetologists to undergo one hour of domestic violence training from a recognized nonprofit organization.
Domestic violence surges as pandemic rages on
As the time families spend inside together increases, so too have incidents of domestic violence.
From 2015 to 2019, the Nashville Office of Family Safety found there to be an average of 2.2 domestic violence homicides a year in the city. Between January and July of 2020, there had already been six such incidences. The Young Women's Christian Association, the largest provider of domestic violence services in the state, reported seeing a 50% increase in domestic violence calls that year by April, 2020.
When it comes to child abuse, a December study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine found that of a sample of 342 parents, 37% of those who had lost their jobs during the pandemic physically abused their children. Furthermore, the study found a consistent link between job loss and child abuse, leading to its finding that the pandemic has increased instances of child abuse.
House Bill 120
Introduced by Whitson on Jan. 12 and scheduled to be discussed further in the near future, House Bill 120 would require barbers and cosmetologists to undergo one hour of online or in-person training conducted by a nonprofit organization recognized by the Tennessee Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault.
Aspiring barbers and cosmetologists would need to complete the training before receiving their state-recognized certification, which include things like a master barber certificate, manicuring license and more. The bill stipulates that the training would be at no cost to the individual.
The intent of seeing barbers and cosmetologists undergo domestic violence training is to help them better "recognize the signs of domestic violence, how to respond to these signs, and how to refer a client to resources for victims of domestic violence," according to the bill.
The bill also has the potential to help fill the void left by many schools operating remotely.
Schools play a significant role in identifying child abuse, and with many students now learning from home, that resource's strength has dwindled. While the effects of equipping barbers and cosmetologists with the tools to identify and help domestic violence victims are yet unseen, it could potentially help - if only partially - fill the void left by schools going remote.
House Bill 102 was discussed on Monday in the Business & Utilities Subcommittee, and will likely see a vote on the House floor sometime in the near future.
