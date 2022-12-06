The Belle Meade Police Department will soon receive five new in-car dash camera systems which are funded by a Tennessee Highway Safety Office grant.
The Belle Meade Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of the Digital Ally DVM-800 cameras, which come with a price tag of $13,347.35 that will be fully reimbursed to the city by the grant.
“This would take care of getting rid of some old technology and replace them with some new,” Belle Meade Police Chief Charles Williams said during the Nov. 16 meeting, adding that several of the department’s in-car camera systems are no longer working properly.
According to Digital Ally’s website, the in-car cameras work alongside the company’s body cameras and utilize Amazon Web Services for secured cloud-based data management.
Williams also told the Commission that the department has applied for the state’s new $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund which was announced in October, and according to a state news release, aims to help fund law enforcement initiatives across the state.
BMPD is expecting to receive a grant of around $70,000 which Williams said should be awarded in January 2023 and will see the expansion of Belle Meade’s license plate reader camera system.
