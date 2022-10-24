The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Nashville man early Friday morning following an hours-long standoff in a Bellevue home that included a shootout and structure fire.
According to an MNPD news release, Zachary Michael Johnson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of harassment, and stalking after he was discharged from an area hospital on Saturday following a medical evaluation.
Police said that the incident began on Thursday afternoon when investigators from the District Attorney's Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant at Johnson's General George Patton Drive home.
That warrant was related to alleged threats against an unidentified Nashville Assistant District Attorney who had previously prosecuted Johnson.
According to court records, In 2017, Johnson was found guilty of two counts of assault of a police officer, aggravated criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, and in 2018, he was found guilty of assault.
Police said that Johnson refused to come out of the home, eventually exiting the home with a long gun after MNPD officers arrived at the scene before going back inside, beginning a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours.
"For hours, Johnson refused to come out of the residence despite repeated announcements over a loudspeaker, a lengthy phone conversation with a police negotiator, and the deployment of tear gas into the home," MNPD said in a news release.
During the standoff, Johnson allegedly fired a gun at police, with an unidentified SWAT officer returning fire.
No one was injured in the shooting, but the home did catch fire following the use of the teargas, but police said that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Johnson was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on Friday, and MNPD released a short video of Johnson being taken into custody.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting by police, as is standard procedure following an officer-involved-shooting.
Johnson was booked in jail on a $120k bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
