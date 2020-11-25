The busiest shopping day of the year has almost arrived, and while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will likely see less shoppers hit the street this Friday, the amount of Black Friday deals remains just as large as ever.
For your convenience, here are our picks for the best Black Friday deals you can find right here in Williamson County.
Walmart / 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Samsung 65' Class 4k Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR / $478, save $72
- Norwich 7.5' Pre-Lit LED Tree / $68
- Google Nest Hub / $49.98, save $40
- Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker / $19.96, save $5
- onn 2.0 Bluetooth Soundbar / $29
- Rachael Ray 15-Piece Get Cooking Set / $99.99, save $100
- T-fal 22-Pc. Cookware Set / $49
- Better Homes & Gardens 23-Pc. Prep Set / $9.96
- Shark Rocket Pro Cordless Stick Vaccum / $149, save $100
- Wrangler Men's 5-Star Jeans / $12, save $5.87
Target / 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- TCL Android TV 65' 4k UHD HDR / $229.99, save $170
- Sony UHD HDR Smart Android TV 55' / $549.99, save $100
- HP 11.6' Chromebook with 32GB storage / $119.99, save $100
- Ring Indoor Cam 2-pk / $89.98, save $30
- Nintendo Switch with 3-mo. Nintendo online & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe / $299.99
- KitchenAid 5-qt. Professional stand mixer / $199.99, save $250
- Beats Studio³ Wireless headphones / $174.99, save $175
- Samsung 20-chanel soundbar with built-in subwoofer / $129.99, save $50
Lowe's / 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- GE 7.5-ft Slim Aspen Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree / $158, save $140
- Holiday Living 7.5-ft Highland Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Tree / $79, save $150
- Hisense 26.6-cu ft French Door Refrigerator / $1,199, save $2,000
- DEWALT 5-Tool 20-Volt MAX Cordless Combo Kit / $279, save $270
- DEWALT 20-Volt MAXjjj Cordless Drill / $99, save $60
- Samsung 28.2-cu ft French Door Refrigerator / $1,199, save $700
- Queen Hybrid 10-in Mattress / $329, save $370
- Char-Broil Advantage 4-Burner Gas Grill / $149, save $50
Kohl's / 5 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- Ninja Foodi Deluze Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer / $169.99, save $130
- Shark Rotator Professional Life-Away Upright Vacuum / $149.99, save $200
- BISSELL PowerClean Allergen Pet Vacuum / $99.44, save $140
- Shark ION Robotic Vacuum / $169.99, save $130
- iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuum / $185.29, save $190
- PowerXL Vortex 7-qt. Air Fryer / $59.49, save $90
- PowerXL Air Fryer Grill Toaster Oven / $84.99, save $85
- Food Network 10-Pc. Ceramix Cookware Set / $55.24, save $75
- SO Boots for Women / $16.99, save $53
- Sonoma Good For Life Boots & Shoes for Men / $29.99, save $30 - $40
- 1-ct. T.W. Diamond Pendant or Ring / $467.49, save $1,828
- 1/2-Ct. T.W. Diamond Necklace or Ring / $237.99, save $897
Best Buy / 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Samsung 85' LED 4k UHD Smart Tizen TV / $2,999.99, save $800
- Samsung 70' LED 4k UHD Smart Tizen TV / $529.99, save $220
- TCL 50' LED 4k UHD Smart Android TV / $229.99, save $120
- Samsung 5.1ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound / $279.99, save $120
- HP Spectre 5.6' 4k Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop / $1,099.99, save $500
- HP 14' Touch-Screen Chromebook / $129, save $170
- HP ENVY Wireless All-in-One Instant Ink Printer / $34.99, save $95
ULTA Beauty / 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Ulta Beauty Collection Beauty Box Prism Edition / $14.99
- Sweet & Shimmer Cosmetics, Bath & Accessories / Five for $5
- IT Cosmetics Confidence Cleanser Gentle Face Wash / $15, save $13
- Select Mascaras / $10 each
- Select Lipsticks / $10 each
Old Navy / 12 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- All items / 50% off
The Home Depot / 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- 7.5' LED Pre-Lit Fenwick Pine Artificial Christmas Tree / $79, save $120
- Giant LED Pre-Lit inflatable 12-foot Santa or 11-foot reindeer / $69, save $110
- 270 Pc. Mechanics Tool Set / $99, save $430
- 40-Pack High-Energy Alkaline Batteries / $5.88
- Atomic 20-Volt Max Brushless 2-tool kit / $149, save $80
