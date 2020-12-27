Sen. Marsha Blackburn has joined Gov. Bill Lee in calling for President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster declaration over the Christmas day bombing in Nashville.
Authorities have identified 63 year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the suspect in the bombing. Warner is believed by authorities to have perished during the explosion, with his motive for the attack still under investigation.
There were 41 buildings damaged in the blast, with no reported deaths.
“Tennesseans are so grateful for the tremendous law enforcement resources dedicated to solving this horrendous and cowardly attack," Blackburn said.
"This has been a trying year for Nashville, but we are strong and we will recover. I am urging President Trump to declare a major disaster declaration to provide all necessary federal resources to help Nashville’s recovery and support the small business owners that have already been hurting from the pandemic.”
Lee's request to Trump was made on Saturday, Dec. 26 via an open letter. The letter specifically asks Trump to authorize federal assistance through the Stafford Act, a 1988 law that allows for federal assistance during times of disasters.
