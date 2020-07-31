In a Friday morning tele-town hall, Sen. Marsha Blackburn praised U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty for his willingness to "hold China accountable" for the COVID-19 related impacts on the U.S. economy if elected to the U.S. Senate.
"[Hagerty knows] how the Chinese have tried to lie, cheat and steal, and how it has adversely impacted our agricultural community [and] our manufacturing community," Blackburn said.
"China is not our friend, they are an adversary. In dealing with China, you're dealing with the Chinese communist party - [we need to have] people that realize this and say [they're] going to help shut down Confucius institutes in our colleges. We've got 500 of these in the country in K - 12 schools."
Hagerty heaped praise onto Blackburn as well, calling Chinese sanctions against the senator - which were imposed due to her support of bills that would allow U.S. citizens to sue the Chinese government over COVID-19 damages - a "badge of honor."
"I say she's earned perhaps the ultimate badge of honor: she's been banned by communist China... I think that says a lot about the grit and determination with which Sen. Blackburn takes her job and her duties," Hagerty said.
"I look forward to serving alongside Sen. Blackburn to protect our unborn, to defund Planned Parenthood once and for all, to end the communist regime and hold them accountable for this Wuhan virus, and make America the place where 'made in the U.S.A.' is again our theme."
"We're going to be ready to work together from day one, and Marsha and I are going to work very closely with President Trump as we've done in the past."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.