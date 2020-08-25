Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).
In an interview with the Home Page Tuesday, Blackburn shared her thoughts on the RNC so far, what her speech will be focused on, as well as her takeaways from the Democratic National Convention (DNC) which wrapped up last Thursday.
Regarding the RNC, which kicked off Monday and is set to feature more than 70 speakers through Thursday, Blackburn said she was taken aback by the first night of the event, calling it a “very strong start for the RNC.”
“Tim Scott did a phenomenal job on his speech, and it was a great way to close the first night,” Blackburn said.
“You also had Maximo [Alvarez], who was the Cuban businessman - what a great job he did. I think he made everybody just really happy to listen to him, and I enjoyed the fact that there were fresh faces on the stage.”
Moving to the DNC, Blackburn said that she was “surprised” at the “negativity of the convention."
Blackburn is set to speak Wednesday at around 8:45 p.m., following speeches from Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, and will be discussing “the importance of honoring men and women in uniform” - an opportunity that Blackburn called “fantastic.”
“[Trump] has said in the second term, he wants to create 10 million new jobs, and he wants to create a million new businesses,” Blackburn said.
“I know so many people who are really wanting to get a business started, and if we create the environment for these new businesses to grow, that right there is going to improve people's lives. He has said he wants to make certain that we have a vaccine for COVID-19, and he wants to do that by the end of the year so that 2021 is truly a year of recovery.”
