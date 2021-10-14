The Chattanooga-based blood bank Blood Assurance, which recently opened up a location in Franklin, is currently down to less than one-day's worth of supply of O-negative and O-positive blood, and is calling on the community to consider donating.
"With school being out for fall break, paired with high hospital usage, we are experiencing an unprecedented shortage,” said Liz Culler, chief medical officer for Blood Assurance. “COVID-19 has already depleted the blood supply, so when you add these additional factors in, it’s quite alarming.”
As a means to encourage donations, Blood Assurance will be giving away $20 Amazon gift cards to all O-negative and O-positive individuals who donated now through Oct. 22 at any one of Blood Assurance's blood drives or donation centers.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Prior to donating, donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, those interested are encouraged to visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call (800)962-0628, or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
