With less than one day's worth supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types, the Maury County-based blood bank Blood Assurance is urging residents to consider donating.
They announce Tuesday that all donors during select hours between Wednesday and Friday will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.
“We cannot stress enough the severity of the blood supply right now,” said Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Without volunteer donors, blood cannot be supplied to help patients in need. It takes over 400 donors every day to meet the demands of patients in our service area. We really need the help of the community at this time.”
All donors will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card at the time of their donation, Wednesday, May 12-14 during extended hours at the Columbia center on Trotwood Avenue from 5-8 p.m. only. Blood Assurance will also offer free food from local vendors to all donors from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
O-type donors who donate outside of the select hours will still receive a $10 Amazon gift card and are highly encouraged to participate.
A single donation of blood can be used to save up to three lives, with many patients relying on such donations on a regular basis, including those undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplant, on top of unexpected traumas.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 lbs. or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call (800) 962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 444999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.