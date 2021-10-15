The Chattanooga-based blood bank Blood Assurance, which recently opened a location in Franklin, will be holding a mobile blood drive on Saturday in partnership with the Nashville Humane Association.
The mobile blood drive comes just days after the blood bank it was down to less than one day's worth of supply of O-type blood.
The mobile blood drive will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park in Nashville as part of the Humane Association's annual Dog Day festival. For each donation, Blood Assurance will make a $5 contribution to the animal rescue organization, and $20 Amazon gift cards to all O-negative and O-positive blood donors.
“This is truly a win-win,” said Max Winitz, public relations specialist for Blood Assurance. “Through our blood drive with the Nashville Humane Association, we are going to be able to support patients in our local hospitals, in addition to all the shelter pets in need of loving homes. This collaboration will save countless lives.”
The blood bank's low supply of O-type blood, Chief Medical Officer Liz Culler said, was due in large part to students and families being away for fall break.
"Fewer donors are coming out to give during this week, which is fall break” Culler said. “All O-positive units have either been shipped out or are about to be shipped out. We are asking all type-O community members, or people who do not know their blood type, to come and donate.”
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Prior to donating, donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, those interested are encouraged to visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call (800) 962-0628, or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
