Blood Assurance will be hosting a mobile blood drive Thursday in honor of Allison Barnes, the wife of Williamson County Sheriff Detective Darren Barnes who is currently hospitalized for leukemia.
The blood drive will be held Thursday at Music City All Stars from noon to 7 p.m. Music City All Stars is located at 215 Gothic Ct. #102 in Franklin.
Mrs. Barnes was diagnosed in September with leukemia — a form of blood cancer — and is currently hospitalized. Her family, according to Blood Assurance, thought a blood drive would be an ideal way for the community to support her.
“I’m blown away by the generosity of our friends and family who took the time to organize this blood drive with Blood Assurance,” Mrs. Barnes said. “These donations will help me and so many others fighting debilitating diseases like leukemia.”
Like many who suffer from leukemia, Mrs. Barnes has required both red blood cell and platelet transfusions.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Prior to donating, donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, those interested are encouraged to visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call (800)962-0628, or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
