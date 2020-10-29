State Sen. Jack Johnson's 14th annual barbecue event, the Boots & Jeans, BBQ & Beans will kick off at 4 p.m. this Sunday at The Factory At Franklin.
Featuring five select conservative speakers including Gov. Bill Lee and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, the event acts as a final push towards supporting the Republican ticket before Election Day on Tuesday.
"Basically it's a get-out-the-vote celebration for the Republican ticket, for President Trump and all of our other Republican candidates that are on the ballot," Johnson told the Home Page. "We're very excited, we've got an extraordinary guest list including Gov. Lee [and] Sen. Blackburn."
The other featured speakers include Republican Senate candidate Bill Hagerty, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and U.S. Rep. Mark Green.
"Williamson County traditionally has been a very strong, conservative Republican county," Johnson said. "I think it's just because we support traditional conservative values here in Williamson County, and frankly, I think that's one of the reasons our county is so great."
Tickets to the event are $50, and can be purchased online by clicking here. The event will be held in Liberty Hall at The Factory At Franklin, Franklin Road.
