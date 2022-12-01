The Brentwood City Commission unanimously approved the Windy Hill Park master plan during their Monday night meeting, with the future 52-acre park planned to open in 2023.
As previously reported, the City of Brentwood purchased the historic Windy Hill Farm property from the Sensing family in May 2020.
The city has held five community meetings about the project, and it will now move on to the design and engineering phase.
The planned passive recreational park will focus on open space and multi-purpose trails, while also including small picnic facilities, gazebo, playground, restrooms, two parking lots with around 100 parking spaces, multi-use trails and workout stations.
An entrance off of Old Smyrna Road will serve as the main access point, while a southern entrance and smaller parking lot will be located off of Jones Parkway, and the park will also see a pedestrian access point.
“The next steps in this process, if you approve this tonight, is an actual design and engineering design contract with ESP to actually prepare the engineer drawings and construction drawings,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said.
“Technically you still have to rezone this property,” Bednar continued. ”When we purchased it, we did not rezone it, because we felt like the community would want to know what was going in there, as part of that rezoning process, and so now that we have the master plan with your approval tonight, we'll start the rezoning process in January.”
While the commission has approved the Master Plan, Commissioner Anne Dunn said that the city is still interested in hearing community feedback on the project that is expected to continue to see some fine tuning adjustments as the park moves into the next phases of design and approval to go to bid on the project.
The city estimates that the development for the park will cost about $3,100,000.
