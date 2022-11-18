Brentwood Fire Station 5 Exterior views.jpg

The City of Brentwood and Brentwood Fire and Rescue will hold a grand opening and push-in ceremony of the newly-constructed BFR Station 5 on Dec. 17.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. with an open house for the station from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The city broke ground on the $9 million project in Sept. 2021, and that now two-story, 10,000 square foot station has two bays and houses a single company, or a fire crew of three personnel.

The station is located at 9551 Split Log Road and will service the southeastern portion of the city.