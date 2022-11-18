The City of Brentwood and Brentwood Fire and Rescue will hold a grand opening and push-in ceremony of the newly-constructed BFR Station 5 on Dec. 17.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. with an open house for the station from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The city broke ground on the $9 million project in Sept. 2021, and that now two-story, 10,000 square foot station has two bays and houses a single company, or a fire crew of three personnel.
The station is located at 9551 Split Log Road and will service the southeastern portion of the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.