Brentwood will soon see an upgrade to nearly 4,000 streetlights to LED bulbs.
The upgrade was first discussed by the city in 2021 with the goal to reduce electric and infrastructure costs as well as a reduction in light pollution and improvements to roadway safety.
The Brentwood City Commission approved the nearly $3.5 million project and agreement with the PATH Company in their Nov. 14 meeting, with the project expected to be complete in "late spring of 2023."
"In many locations, new streetlight fixtures will be installed," the city said in a news release. "However, in neighborhoods with decorative streetlights, the aesthetics of the poles and fixtures will not change, but new LED bulbs will be installed."
Based on a 2021 study conducted by the city and the vendor, the city estimates an annual total energy reduction of 1,911,951 kilowatt-hours of electricity, and the new bulbs are expected to have a 20-year lifespan.
“This project will ultimately pay for itself through reduced electric use and energy costs," City Manager Kirk Bednar said. "Beyond the financial benefits, the newer technology will provide a safer and more consistently lit street to drive, walk, and cycle through Brentwood for many years to come.
“Residents will notice the difference between the old lights and the new ones on day one," Bednar continued. "There will be improved and consistent lighting on streets, without the ‘dead zones’ that Brentwood is used to today.”
According to the city, the construction cost of the retrofit project is $2,998,261, and the city will make one-time payments to the two electric service providers to buyout the undepreciated value of the existing streetlight infrastructure.
The city expects to see savings of $236,858 in the first year.
Bednar said, “We evaluated several different payment options. The Board of Commissioners and staff ultimately decided upon using current year revenues to make the one-time payments to the electric companies and borrowing the $3 million for construction costs," Bednar said. "We project that the annual electric savings will exceed the annual debt service payment for the project.”
PATH will have a real-time project progress map online which will be updated every four hours. That map will be available to the public through the city website once the project begins.
