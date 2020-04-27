Despite the U.S. Census Bureau making major adjustments to its 2020 Census operations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the constitutionally-mandated headcount is going ahead as planned, with the city of Brentwood leading the way in participation.
As of Saturday, April 25, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the city of Brentwood has a 2020 Census self-response rate of 72.9 percent. At that rate, at least 30,000 Brentwood residents have responded to the count.
The next highest response rate from a municipality in Williamson County came from Thompson’s Station, which the U.S. Census Bureau reported as having a 67.5 percent response rate. The town of Nolensville fell closely behind at 67.2 percent.
The two Williamson County municipalities with the lowest response rates were Spring Hill and Franklin, at 62.8 and 60.4 percent, respectively.
But despite the cities of Spring Hill and Franklin seeing lower participation rates than their Williamson County neighbors, their response rates are still significantly higher than the state’s average, which as of Saturday stood at 52.3 percent — a slightly lower figure than the national average of 53.2 percent.
Conducted once every ten years since 1790, the U.S. Census not only creates an accurate picture of the U.S. population, but helps delegate federal funds to communities. Williamson County director of community Development Joe Horne has said the county government will receive $1,981 for every head counted, and has repeatedly stressed all Williamson County residents to participate.
Williamson County residents will have until July 31 to respond to the 2020 Census. Residents can respond to the 2020 Census online by clicking here, by phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or by mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.