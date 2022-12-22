The City of Brentwood’s new 911 dispatch center opened earlier this month inside of the Brentwood Police Department headquarters which opened in 2021, rounding out the final addition to the city’s largest capital project to date.
Brentwood is the only city in Williamson County that operates their own 911 center, which works in conjunction with emergency communications on the county level as well as the state level.
Bentwood Emergency Communications Supervisor Kathleen Watkins began as a dispatcher in California in 1986 and has been leading the Brentwood team of six full-time dispatchers for the past six years.
“I don't think anybody really knows [what the job involves] until they actually sit down in the chair and start taking phone calls and dispatching,” Watkins said, “But most people will say [when they enter the field], I want to help people.”
That desire and willingness to help means that dispatchers can be found working extra hours in the event of natural disasters or emergency situations such as the 2020 Christmas Day Bombing in Nashville which disrupted communications across the Southeast or severe storms which flooded parts of Williamson County in 2021.
The city’s 911 center was previously housed in City Hall in Maryland Farms and moved their entire operations center to a second-story corner of the police headquarters, which is outfitted with the latest communications technology and is surrounded by large windows, creating an atmosphere of open space surrounding the darkened room that glows from dozens of computer screens and monitors which display everything from live traffic camera feeds to maps and weather radar.
Additions like windows may seem inconsequential, but Watkins said that in a job that requires someone to work well under pressure, multitask and stay calm while assisting people who may be experiencing traumatic situations, simply seeing the sun or the greenspace of Brentwood can help dispatchers cope with their important and sometimes stressful jobs.
Watkins said that they are exploring other advancements such as 911 text-based communications with citizens, which is expected to roll out sometime next year, as well as more long-term advancements such as the possibility of doing 911 video calls.
And while technology is vital to the success of emergency communications, Watkins said that the foundation of that success is the relationships they have with other first responder agencies.
“I think the partnerships are huge,” Watkins said. “You have to have that. It's all about relationships and community -- that's why it works.”
Brentwood's continued investment in public safety was also seen this month with the grand opening of Brentwood Fire and Rescue Station 5.
The City of Brentwood also produced a video about their emergency communications department which can be viewed below.
