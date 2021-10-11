British Airways will resume service connecting Nashville and London in December, breakingtravelnews.com reports.
The flights between Nashville International Airport and Heathrow Airport were discontinued in February due to COVID-19 concerns.
"BNA is currently in talks with the airline, but we don’t have a confirmed date for a restart," Kym Gerlock, Nashville International Airport spokesperson, told the Post.
The British Airways website lists flights available in December but not for October or November.
Metro and state officials announced in August 2017 that BNA had landed a nonstop flight connecting Nashville and London via British Airways and to begin operating in May 2018 (read here). The flight was offered five times weekly from BNA to Heathrow.
The news from four years ago marked the eventual return of a flight connecting London and Music City. In the late 1980s, Nashville was an American Airlines hub, with the airline offering service to the United Kingdom’s largest city. American Airlines ended the flights in 1995 citing financial losses related to it.
Breakingtravelnews.com reports British Airways will be offering additional services to cities worldwide (read more here). Specifically, it is slated to fly to 23 U.S. airports this winter, with as many as 246 flights per week. That figure would rank the airline No. 1 among transatlantic carriers servicing the states.
The state is also working on bringing additional international flights to both Nashville and Memphis. The Tennessee Journal reported that the state is planning to use COVID-19 relief funds to incentivize a direct flight between BNA and Paris and another between Memphis and Amsterdam. The two would connect Tennessee directly to the European Union following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc.
