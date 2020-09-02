A recent partnership between internet service provider United Communications and Middle Tennessee Electric will see a major broadband expansion soon unfold in eastern Williamson County.
County leaders including county Mayor Rogers Anderson, State Rep. Glen Casada and state Sen. Jack Johnson accepted a $1 million state grant for the expansion on Wednesday.
"We need to empower our local areas with high speed internet," Casada said.
"In uncertain times such as these, our rural communities need access to internet for things such as telemedicine, schoolwork for children, jobs and various other challenges this new world has placed upon us. I am very proud to have broadband access coming to east Williamson County."
The $1 million state grant comes from both the Department of Community and Economic Development, and is a portion of a larger $5.2 million grant awarded to four separate counties last month.
Middle Tennessee Electric has stated that full implementation of broadband expansion is a multi-year process, and that those interested can check availability online by clicking here.
Middle Tennessee Electric president Chris Jones also spoke Wednesday, thanking Casada for his "leadership regarding broadband internet."
"We are truly thankful for the leadership and trust that Representative Glen Casada has shown in this district regarding broadband internet," Jones said.
"These underserved areas should be truly thankful to have such individuals representing them in our great state.”
