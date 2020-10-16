The State of Tennessee will require a burn permit from now through May 15 throughout the state.
Permits issued by the Tennessee Division of Forestry will be required for any fire where local restrictions do not supersede.
According to a news release, careless debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires each year in Tennessee, resulting in losses of human life, natural resources and personal property.
The state also recommends that citizens seek alternative ways of disposing of debris such as composting, chipping of wood and leaves.
The state asks that anyone burns debris follow these guidelines:
Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place, especially in cities and towns that have their own burning permit system.
Notify your local fire department and neighbors to let them know your plans to burn
Do not burn on windy days
Stay abreast of changing weather conditions
Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around burn piles
Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g. rake, shovel, water)
Stay with the fire until it is completely
For more information about fire regulations in Tennessee, including active burn bans click here.
