The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated their public health recommendations for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this week, which most notably recommends that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings where there is a substantial or high risk of transmitting the virus.
According to the CDC's updated and interactive map, Williamson County and much of the state are considered high risk. Due to the risk, as well as the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the CDC is recommending that all people wear masks inside of public indoor settings in Middle Tennessee.
The CDC has also provided updated recommendations for healthcare settings.
The CDC also issued the following specific guidelines to help fully vaccinated people know what they can do safely.
Fully vaccinated people can:
- Participate in many of the activities that they did before the pandemic; for some of these activities, they may choose to wear a mask.
- Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel and from self-quarantine after travel
- Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States
- Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings
- Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic
- Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible
More information about the CDC's complete COVID-19 guidelines and other information and announcements can be found here.
