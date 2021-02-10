People who are within three months of being fully vaccinated against COIVD-19 do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.
The CDC defines a fully vaccinated person as someone who has received the two-part vaccination, but detailed that a person is not fully vaccinated until at least two weeks after they received their second dose.
The CDC's full recommendation is that quarantining is not necessary for a fully vaccinated person who is within three months following their receipt of the last dose in the series of vaccines, and if they have remained symptom free.
The CDC is continuing to recommend that anyone who has not received the vaccine who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to follow their quarantine guidelines which currently is 14 days.
On Monday the state reported that 10% of Williamson County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 4.6% of those people having received both doses.
