The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its first set of recommendations on activities that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume.
According to a CDC news release, fully vaccinated people can now safely visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying six feet apart.
They can also safely visit with unvaccinated people from other households indoors without wearing masks or staying six feet apart if everyone in that household is at low risk for severe disease.
The CDC also said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to quarantine and undergo testing after having contact with someone who has COVID-19 if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.
“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in the news release.
“There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in their own homes. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings. As the science evolves and more people get vaccinated, we will continue to provide more guidance to help fully vaccinated people safely resume more activities.”
The CDC is still recommending that fully vaccinated people continue to take COVID-19 precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households or when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.
Those precautions include:
- Wear a well-fitted mask.
- Stay at least 6 feet from people you do not live with.
- Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings.
- Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Follow guidance issued by individual employers.
- Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.
On Monday Williamson County residents were able to begin signing up for the 1c phase of the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
