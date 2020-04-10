Chick-Fil-A has announced that restaurants will soon have outdoor hand-washing stations installed to help promote health and safety of associates working the drive thru during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, this will allow associates to wash their hands every 30 minutes as well as promoting the regular use of hand sanitizing wipes and requiring associates to wear face coverings and gloves.
Chick-Fil-A is also encouraging customers to order online via their Chick-fil-A® App for pickup or delivery in order to reduce contact between associates and customers.
Chick-Fil-A also said that they are introducing new "tamper-evident packaging" to restaurants and taking steps to monitor employee health including taking temperatures of associates before each shift.
The Georgia-based company has 7 locations in Williamson County, with the newest location having opened in February.
