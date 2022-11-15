The City of Franklin and the Franklin Special Schools District held a joint ribbon cutting ceremony on November 4 for the unveiling of the a pair of new athletic venues.
“This is going to be great, not just for our students in FFSD, but also the city and the opportunity to have tournaments and other activities here,” FSSD Superintendent Dr. David Snowden told the crowd of dozens of community members in attendance.
“This has been a 50/50 partnership between the city and the school district, and it’s a partnership that enhances what we provide to our students, to our families, and our community as a whole,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said.
The $6.5 million ball park sits between Freedom Middle School and Poplar Grove Elementary School, complete with two fields, concession stand and restrooms, and batting cages.
One of those fields is a 355-foot (to centerfield fence) baseball diamond with a dirt warning track and turf on-deck circle and backstop, while the other is a 200-foot (to centerfield fence) softball field with a dirt warning track and turf on-deck circle and backstop.
The project has been in the works for nearly a decade, with design beginning in 2019 and construction beginning in 2021.
