The City of Franklin will host virtual community meeting next month on the proposed development and rezoning of a property on West Fowlkes Street.
According to a city news release, the upcoming Zoom meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 6 p.m.
The meeting will address the proposed development plan and rezoning for the property located at Map 078F, Parcel A 01700 at 130 West Fowlkes Street in Franklin, in which the applicant is proposing to add 600 square feet of office space to the interior of the building.
More information about the meeting, including the link to the meeting, can be found here.
