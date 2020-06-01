Join us Wednesday, June 3, at noon to as our reporter Alexander Willis chats with Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham.
Graham and Willis will discuss how the community plans to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2013, Graham had made a bid for mayor and won, ushering in a new chapter in Spring Hill's history as the city ramped up its infrastructure development significantly. Graham would go on to be re-elected as mayor in 2017, in what he said would be his final term as mayor.
Graham first entered into public service with his successful run for Spring Hill alderman in 2007. Running on a campaign of unity after a divided Spring Hill Board struggled to manage the city's $3 million deficit, Graham's first tenure as alderman saw the city reinstate property taxes and establish a budget finance committee.
