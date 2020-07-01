Kiran Sreepada, who is running to represent Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives against Rep. Mark Green, officially challenged the incumbent congressman this week to three debates; one to be held in Clarksville, one in Franklin and a third at an as-of-yet undetermined location.
“As you have stated in the past, debating makes our democracy better,” Sreepada wrote in an open letter to Green.
“We have a rich tradition in this country of being able to face one another, talk about the agreements and disagreements we have, and then come away as two civil adults knowing that we presented our best cases to the public without compromising our integrity or commitment to respect. I certainly act in this tradition and hope you will as well.”
As of Wednesday, Green had not yet responded to Sreepada’s request, though it is unknown as to whether Green has seen the open letter.
A Williamson County resident living in College Grove, Sreepada worked in the federal Government Accountability Office for six years prior to his entrance into politics. Sreepada had previously proclaimed that he would not attack Green’s character, but only his policy in any future debates.
Both Green and Sreepada run unopposed in their respective parties’ primary election. The general election will be held on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.