With most downtown merchants and other locations having decided to cancel their participation in Friday night’s Franklin Art Scene due to the weather, the monthly event won’t be held for January.
Friday’s daytime temperature is expected to reach a high of 27 degrees, with mid-teens forecast for overnight, likely making for continued hazardous driving conditions.
Now under the umbrella of the Arts Council of Williamson County, the Art Scene resumed last July after shutting down for several months from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This is its first cancellation.
The Franklin Art Scene, considered an ideal way to support area artists and downtown merchants alike, will next be held Friday, Feb. 4. Visit the Arts Council's Facebook page for updates.
