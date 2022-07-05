Spring Hill will soon solicit the rendering of services to deal with a litany of disparate water-related concerns from a variety of different types of contractors.
Spring Hill is looking at several requests for qualifications to be disseminated in the near future with regard to water and sewer utility services. These will pertain to architecture and engineering services for, among other things, the community services annex, assistance with wastewater compliance, assistance with creating an indirect radius program and establishment of a reclaimed water program.
The RFQ package will also solicit services for designing, bidding and monitoring installation of membrane filters at the water treatment plant as well as stormwater projects for Augusta Place, Buckner Place, Douglas Lane and Tweed Place.
“We have had a staff that has done an excellent job of pulling together to deal with the water issues,” said Pam Caske, city administrator. "The Fire Chief and the Deputy Chief have been great about making sure that everything has been monitored, flow-tested where we needed to, had put in neutral aid agreements so that there’s auto-calls. All of that. […] I’m confident that we are prepared to deal with anything that happens.”
In mid-May, the city published a press release in which Mayor Jim Hagaman announced that Spring Hill was taking measures to ration water reserves so that Spring Hill Fire Department had a safely sufficient amount to implement its fire suppression tactics. This came with an emergency declaration, albeit short-lived, that required residents to abstain from nonessential water uses for a week as a means for the city to keep pace with peak-season water use.
Separately a month prior, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation reported the former wastewater superintendent falsified wastewater reports by underreporting concentration levels of ammonia, E. coli and other substances. The wastewater scandal led to the superintendent’s termination. The city's drinking water, however, was not affected by the false reports.
