Another case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Middle Tennessee, bringing the statewide count to four.
The new patient is an adult female. The Tennessee Department of Health has not released any further information on the case. Investigations are pending. State health officials say the overall risk to the public still remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.
Gov. Bill Lee announced on March 5 the first case of coronavirus was identified in a 44-year-old adult male from Williamson County who had recently traveled through Nashville International Airport from Boston. On Sunday, two more cases in Nashville and Memphis were confirmed by city leaders.
BNA, Williamson County School and Battle Ground Academy — where Williamson County patient is the parent of a student — has since implemented extensive cleaning protocols and the schools closed for an extended weekend. Mayor John Cooper said Sunday morning he does not plan to cancel large events in the near future and Metro Nashville Public Schools remain open. A new study by John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health suggests children may be asymptomatic when carrying the virus, potentially circumventing the government’s attempts to limit community spread. No coronavirus cases confirmed thus far in Tennessee have involved children.
At least one Tennessee lawmaker attended the Conservative Political Action Conference late last month.
Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) was at the event in Maryland where at least one confirmed coronavirus patient interacted with lawmakers and other conservative celebrities. Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn spoke at the conference.
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is among the attendees who interacted with the patient and is staying home from Congress on a self-imposed quarantine.
But Senate leadership is not urging Crowe to stay home.
Here’s a statement from Adam Kleinheider, communications director for Senate Speaker Randy McNally:
While Senator Crowe did attend the most recent CPAC conference to accept an award on behalf of the Senate, he does not believe he came into direct contact with any infected individual and has shown no symptoms to date. When Senator Crowe became aware of news reports of possible coronavirus exposure at CPAC, he contacted Health Commissioner Lisa Piercy. Commissioner Piercy advised him that because he has been entirely symptom-free for 10 days no testing or quarantine would be necessary. Speaker McNally believes no additional precautions are required past those measures everyone is advised to take which include frequent and thorough handwashing and maintaining significant social distance whenever possible.
Crowe was first elected to the state Senate in 1990, and he chairs the Health and Welfare Committee. He recently launched a bid for the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.
The United States accounts for at least 545 cases across 34 states, as of Sunday night, and has had 21 deaths. Washington state, New York, California, Oregon, Maryland and Florida have all declared emergencies and infectious disease experts have predicted regional lockdowns could come into effect to limit community spread.
Relative to a number of other countries, the United States is behind on testing for the virus. Last week, President Donald Trump and his top health officials promised 1 million tests would be distributed among states. However, they were able to deliver only 75,000 on Friday; more test kits are being made now.
Tennessee started with the ability to test 85 people last Thursday when the first coronavirus case was announced and had already tested eight people. The Tennessee Department of Health has since received more tests from the CDC and private labs are contributing to their numbers.
State epidemiologist John Dunn said officials have so far been able to test everyone qualified for screening. Further information on the state's screening capabilities is still pending.
The public can take the following common-sense measures to avoid the virus.
Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Stay home if you are sick.
Stay away from people who are sick.
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center.
The number is (877) 857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.
