With movie theaters one of the most common places for large social gathering, the coronavirus is presenting a steep challenge to theater chains and independent theater owners across the globe.
AMC Theaters, the main chain in Williamson County area, has shared its plans to keep the movies playing while embracing the national call for social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
All AMC showings from March 14 through April 30 will only sell 50% of the seats in the theater. Once a theater reaches 50%, it will be called a sold out showing.
They are also adhering to cleanliness efforts in all theaters between showings and enhancing the cleaning of high touch areas on AMC buildings once an hour. These include: kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs.
They also will recommend all staff and moviegoers who feel sick stay at home. They will excuse any staff member who is feeling unwell, per the statement from AMC CEO and President Adam Aron.
The Cool Springs AMC Thoroughbred 20 is the flagship chain theater for Williamson County. There is also a location in Spring Hill.
The movie industry has never seen a mass closing of theaters in the medium's history. Though, in a deeply rare move, studios have begun to postpone very recently release dates for upcoming tentpole films, like Mulan, A Quiet Place II, the new Peter Rabbit film and No Time to Die, the new James Bond film.
Regal Cinemas, the primary theater chain in Nashville, is also implementing similar restrictions for its upcoming showings.
