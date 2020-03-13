The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, up from Thursday. Of the confirmed cases, Davidson County has surpassed Williamson for most confirmed cases with 10. Williamson has nine, Shelby has two and Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford and Sullivan Counties are all reporting one case.
Yesterday, Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency for Tennessee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that will ease the state’s access to more than $8 billion in federal government money authorized last week to combat the outbreak and opens up to the governor a broad range of powers, including ordering evacuations and quarantines and allowing him to direct the National Guard to assist in the response.
Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeff Bivins on Friday declared a state of emergency for all local and state courts, decreeing the suspension of nonessential in-person legal proceedings through the end of the month. The move follows notices sent out by the Shelby County Bankruptcy Court and the U.S. District Court in Nashville asking individuals with a travel history or showing symptoms to not show up to their court date.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency this afternoon. On Wednesday, he announced a 30-day travel ban from 26 European countries to help stop the spread.
Metro announces task force, frustrated over testing capacity
Mayor John Cooper on Friday announced the formation of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, five days after the Metro Health Department announced the first COVID-19 case in Davidson County. Cooper announced Nashville has identified 10 cases overall.
Cooper tapped Vanderbilt orthopedic surgeon Alex Jahangir to chair the team, which consists of clinicians, epidemiologists and other stakeholders.
In a press briefing Friday afternoon, Jahangir said the task force is developing an automated data and information hub, a Metro hotline, a comprehensive screening plan and will be providing daily briefings on progress.
Testing numbers have so far been ambiguous as TDH works to increase capacity and continued to introduce commercial lab's resources to the count. The department has not released the number of tests private labs have been able to add, however, reported Friday afternoon the public lab has so far tested 129 individuals. Metro officials noted until testing availability increases, they will not know the full extent of the spread.
"We are dismayed too," Metro Health Director Michael Caldwell said a the briefing. "We want to get more testing so we can do more of an epidemiological analysis so we can see what the spread is. We are doing everything we can with what we have, and we are doing everything we can to make sure the people that are most sick are getting the care that they need."
Metro released new guidance yesterday, cautioning the community about hosting meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the event will include adults over the age of 60 or people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes or lung disease.
Community spread confirmed
TDH has confirmed COVID-19 is spreading throughout the community, something they’ve been hesitant to share as they've sought to trace the origins of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the 18 confirmed cases throughout the state.
In an email to the Post, TDH spokeswoman Shelley Walker said, “Many of our earliest cases have clear travel history out of Tennessee. As COVID-19 spreads in Tennessee, more cases will not have a travel history because they became infected in Tennessee. Investigations will be ongoing.”
Tennessee has had a slow start identifying cases throughout the state due to limited testing supplies from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. When the first case was confirmed, TDH had only 85 test kits on hand and had to follow strict testing criteria to most efficiently use their resources — disqualifying many who sought testing. The agency has not yet released data on how many people were initially turned away from testing.
Testing eligibility expands
TDH has also confirmed that its testing criteria have widened and that people deemed ineligible earlier this week for testing may now be able to get screened due to increased resources. Commercial labs are beginning to open up — including eight designated screening clinics throughout Vanderbilt University Medical Center's regional network and another major screening facility being constructed in the hospital's parking garage — and the public lab had the capacity to test 500 people as of Thursday morning. The public lab has tested 88 individuals in total and state officials have not yet released testing capacity data for commercial labs.
Walker said although testing criteria have been relaxed, the state is still not testing everyone. She reiterated that individuals still need to call their doctors to see if they meet the requirement to be screened.
“We are working to ensure that everyone that has a clinical picture consistent with COVID-19 can be tested. The'worried well' or people with symptoms not associated with COVID-19 should not be assessed for COVID-19,” she told our sister publication the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.