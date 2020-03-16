The City of Brentwood has closed the John P. Holt Brentwood Library until further notice and has canceled all city-sponsored events through March 30 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the library will close beginning Tuesday, March 17, and all meeting room reservations will also be canceled.
The city has also canceled the following events: the Arbor Day celebration originally scheduled for April 4, the city Easter Egg Hunt originally scheduled for April 9, Ravenswood Mansion Open House originally scheduled for April 19, Brentwood Friends of the Library Used Book Sale originally scheduled for April 17-19 and the Boiling Springs Academy Open House originally scheduled for April 19.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down operations across the county and was the reasoning behind Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency on Thursday, followed by a national state of emergency that was declared by President Donald Trump on Friday.
The city cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to immediately cancel all events of 50 people or more on a national scale as the reasoning for the closure and cancellations.
“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 or the coronavirus, so the City wants to be proactive in doing its part to help stop the spread in our community and beyond. We understand canceling events which our volunteers have worked hard to plan and the community enjoys is difficult, but it’s the right thing to do," City Manager Kirk Bednar said in the news release.
The city has encouraged library users to monitor the Library’s website and social media sites for further updates.
The news release also said that Brentwood city parks will remain open at this time, but all shelter reservations will be canceled through April with refunds available, if applicable.
The Parks Department should be contacted for inquiries about rescheduling or canceling reservations at *615)371-0080.
While the parks are currently open, the city does encourage citizens follow CDC guidelines and not gather in large numbers especially around playgrounds.
All outdoor youth sports activities scheduled on city-owned fields by other organizations will also be canceled through the end of March, and the Parks Department staff will be communicating with youth sports organizations and school athletic department staff to determine the status of activities in April.
Bednar also said that other private events planned on city property will be left up to individuals to decide whether it is appropriate to continue, cancel or postpone events.
“The City owns and operates two historic homes that are booked for weddings and special events," Bednar said. "We recommend that anyone who has a private event booked at one of our properties follow the CDC guidelines which state that events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing,”
The City has implemented a postponement policy for anyone wishing to reschedule their event date due to COVID-19 which can be found here for Ravenswood Mansion and here for the Cool Springs House.
Official city board meetings, which include the Planning and City Commission, will continue as scheduled, but residents are encouraged to not attend in person if they do not have to and can watch the live-streams and recordings of the meetings here.
Volunteer boards will determine whether to meet at the discretion of the board chairperson, however, if held, volunteer board meetings are not live streamed.
