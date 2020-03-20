The City of Brentwood has declared a State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, closing in-person dining services inside restaurants and bars effective 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
Gyms and fitness centers in the city limits will also close, and other businesses and individuals are urged to limit operations and daily activities in accordance with CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings and social distancing.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus, has shut down operations across the county and was the reasoning behind Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency on March 12.
This was followed by a national state of emergency that was declared by President Donald Trump on March 13 and a closure of schools across the county.
“While this limits people from eating inside restaurants, there are a variety of ways residents can continue to support Brentwood restaurant businesses and employees. Please consider buying a gift card for dining later in the year, order take out, or even drop off a meal to a neighbor," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said in a news release.
According to the news release, the executive order which was finalized late on Friday evening, references the Charter of the City of Brentwood, in Tenn. Code Ann. §6-19-101(22) which provides that the city has "the power to define, prohibit, abate, suppress, prevent and regulate all acts, practices, conduct, business, occupations, callings, trades, uses of property and all other things whatsoever detrimental, or liable to be detrimental, to the health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience, or welfare of the inhabitants of the city, and to exercise general police powers; and Tenn. Code Ann. §38-9-101 (and the following sections), which authorizes the City Manager to proclaim a civil emergency when he deems one exists pursuant to such statute."
Mayor Little also asks those returning from a vacation during spring break to self-isolate and use physical distancing for 14 days, especially those who were recently in large crowds or flying. The city urges all citizens to help slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, which will help protect citizens and help to not overwhelm hospitals.
“As we strive to protect the most vulnerable in this fight against COVID-19, I encourage everyone to love and respect their neighbor by doing what is asked of us by medical experts and those trying to protect us individually and as a society,” Mayor Little said.
For updates on information related to ongoing public health crisis visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/residents/covid-19 and www.williamsonready.org or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information directly to a cell phone.
