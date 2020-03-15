The Brentwood and Christ Church YMCAs will both be closed on Sunday, March 15, after a at the Brentwood Family YMCA employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post by the YMCA at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the unidentified staff member last worked at the YMCA location on March 5 and has not been back to the facility since that date.
"However, out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the Brentwood Y in order to perform a professional deep cleaning of the entire building per CDC guidelines," the post reads.
The post also said that while the employee does not work at the Christ Church Y, the facility does share some staff members with the Brentwood Family location and both locations are expected to reopen on Monday, March 16, for their regular business hours.
"The safety of our staff and members is our top priority," the post continues. "Although we believe the risk of exposure based on this incident remains low, we strongly encourage all members to monitor their health, as well as that of their family members, and follow the CDC’s guidance to see your healthcare professional should you feel ill."
On March 12 the YMCA cancelled all Active Older Adult programming until further notice as well as all spring break programming and suspending all youth sports from March 13-22.
On March 13 the YMCA also indefinitely postponed the 2020 Youth In Government Tri-Star Conference, which is hosted by the YMCA, and was scheduled to take place April 2-5 in Nashville with approximately 7,000 students.
More updates on future YMCA closures, cancellations and other impacts of COVID-19 can be found here.
COVID-19 has shut down operations across the county and was the reasoning behind Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency on Thursday, followed by a national state of emergency that was declared by President Donald Trump on Friday.
