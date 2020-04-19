The Williamson County Health Department, in partnership with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, has relocated COVID-19 drive-through testing locations to the Williamson County Agricultural Center after an increased community turnout for testing.
According to a news release, WCHd performed 663 COVID-19 tests at the Franklin Clinic during the state-wide testing event on Saturday.
Testing will be available at the Agricultural Center at the following times:
- Monday, April 20 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 21 through Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nurses and/or National Guard medics will continue to collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to the Williamson County Ag Center to receive testing for COVID-19,” County Health Director Cathy Montgomery said in the news release. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”
The Franklin and Fairview Health Department Clinics will continue to provide WIC counseling by phone as well as high risk primary care services and immunizations for children and high risk populations.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.htmland www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The Williamson County Emergency Management has more information about COVID-19 at williamsonready.org/Coronavirus.
Williamson County Agricultural Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
