The Williamson County Health Department said in a news release that they are working in partnership with other local, regional and state officials to implement prevention and mitigation strategies for local communities based on guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and by state leadership.
According to the news release, Williamson County has a local preparedness plan for pandemics that is practiced at least once a year, and has been the the basis for the county’s response to COVID-19.
“We’re working to ensure that everyone in Williamson County that has a clinical picture consistent with COVID-19 can be tested,”Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery said in the news release. “We need all Williamson County residents to join the effort to prevent further spread of this illness in our communities.”
The Health Department said that the testing process for COVID-19 is not like that of a rapid flu test, with results provided on the spot, and testing is instead conducted in the laboratory. This means that tests are not distributed to health care facilities, rather, health care providers take samples from their patients and submit them to a laboratory for testing.
Many health care providers can assess patients for COVID-19 and collect samples to submit for testing, and the health department urges people with concerns about their health to contact their regular health care providers, who can assess their risk and determine if they should be tested.
People who don’t have insurance and have concerns they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact the Williamson County Health Department for consultation and to talk through potential options for assessment.
Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19, the heath department said.
Public health authorities are prioritizing testing of people in high-risk categories such as the following: contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women; and people who have traveled to areas with high case counts.
The health department said that if you feel you need treatment, call the health care provider or facility first, so they can arrange for your arrival if you need to come in, and can accommodate you while reducing risk of exposing other people to illness.
There are lots of things everyone in Williamson County can do to help flatten the curve and reduce the impact of COVID-19:
Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing
Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
Stay home when you are sick
Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue
Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces regularly
Some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease, and it’s even more important for people in these groups to take actions to reduce their risk of getting sick with COVID-19:
Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others
When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often
Avoid crowds as much as possible
Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel
During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed
For a list of assessment sites, please visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
For additional information, visit www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html, www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.