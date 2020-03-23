Fairview has issued a Declaration of Emergency and Thompson's Station declared a State of Emergency on Monday night in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing Gov. Lee's Executive Order 17 that was issued on Sunday.
The declarations follow similar declarations by Franklin, Brentwood and Nolensville over the weekend, which all move to limit social gatherings, restrict restaurant operations to to-go options, closes gyms and orders citizens to avoid nursing homes in order to protect the elderly, among other mandates.
Both municipalities “strongly urge" all citizens and businesses to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in the name of public health.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus, has shut down operations across the county and was the reasoning behind Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency on March 12.
For updates on information related to ongoing public health crisis visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/residents/covid-19 and www.williamsonready.org or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information directly to a cell phone.
