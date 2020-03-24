The City of Franklin has issued a Stay at Home Order for the next 7 days effective 12:01 a.m. on March 25 in an effort to further combat the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
According to a news release, the order may be incrementally extended for additional seven-day periods as deemed necessary by local government.
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore has directed all individuals currently living within the Franklin city limits to stay at their place of residence unless engaged in Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, or Essential Travel as outlined in Executive Order 2020-02.
For purposes of this order, residences include, but are not limited to, hotels, motels, shared rental units and similar facilities, and a complete list of the city's defined Essential Activities, Government Functions and Travel are listed below.
On Friday, Franklin and Brentwood both declared states of emergency, followed by Nolensville on Saturday and Fairview and Thompson's Station on Monday.
For updates on information related to ongoing public health crisis visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/residents/covid-19 and www.williamsonready.org or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information directly to a cell phone.
Essential Activities:
- Activities or tasks essential to health and safety, or to the health and safety of family or household members (including, but not limited to, pets), such as, by way of example only and without limitation, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
- To obtain necessary services or supplies for yourself and your family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others.
- To engage in outdoor activity, provided you comply with Physical Distancing Requirements as defined in this Order, such as, by way of example and without limitation, walking, hiking, dog walking or running.
- To perform work providing essential products and services at an Essential Business or to otherwise carry out activities specifically permitted in this Order, including Minimum Basic Operations.
- To perform payroll and other critical administrative functions for any business, including businesses not defined as essential.
- To care for a family member or pet in another household.
Essential Businesses
- Healthcare Operations and Essential Infrastructure as defined in this Order (Section 7)
- Grocery and beverage stores, certified farmers' markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, catering, and other similar establishments. This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences;
- Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing;
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;
- Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;
- Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities;
- Banks and related financial institutions;
- Hardware stores, home and business repair, construction (commercial and residential), and facilities design businesses; ix.Insurance businesses and services;
- Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning, janitorial, property management, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses;
- Businesses providing mailing, shipping and logistic services, including post office boxes;
- Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers;
- Electronic, cell phone, and internet retail businesses;
- Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out. Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so under this Order on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up and take- away basis only. Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided, or at any other gathering site;
- Manufacturing companies, distributors, and supply chain companies producing, storing, shipping, and supplying essential products and services in and for industries such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, healthcare, medical supplies, shipping and paper supplies, chemicals and sanitization, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and steel products, petroleum and fuel, mining, construction, national defense, communications, as well as products used by other Essential Businesses;
- Businesses that supply other Essential Businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate or facilitate individuals to work from home, such as office supplies;
- Businesses that provide goods or services exclusively through curbside pick-up, drive thru, shipment or delivery. This shall include any business that did not previously provide goods or services in this manner, but develops a procedure to provide its goods and services in this manner;
- Transportation services including buses, airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers (such as Uber and Lyft) providing transportation services necessary for Essential Activities and other purposes expressly authorized in this Order;
- Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children, people with developmental disabilities, with intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, and/or mental illness;
- Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, children, people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, and/or mental illness;
- Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities;
- Childcare and daycare facilities, prioritizing services to employees of businesses exempted in this Order to work as permitted. Daycare and childcare facilities must use Physical Distancing and COVID-19 risk mitigation practices in their operations, and are urged to have no more than ten people in the facility;
- Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry-out food services;
- Funeral homes, crematoriums, mortuary and burial services;
- Private waste removal and recycling services;
- Blood donor operations;
- All other critical infrastructure businesses not otherwise listed but identified in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Memorandum on Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During COVID-19 Response issued on March 19, 2020;
- Any other business or service that the Mayor determines is essential for the safety and public health of the City.
Essential Travel
- Any travel related to the provision of or access to Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, Essential Businesses, or Minimum Basic Operations.
- Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.
- Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
- Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction.
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order.
- Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the City. Individuals are strongly encouraged to verify that their transportation out of the City remains available and functional prior to commencing such travel.
Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the Stay at Home Executive Order is encouraged to e-mail CityofFranklin@FranklinTN.gov.
