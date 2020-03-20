Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order that includes the suspension of certain rules that impact vehicle registration, driver licenses, photo identification cards, handgun carry permits and ignition interlock devices.
The order comes in response to continued disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down operations across the county and was the reasoning behind Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency on March 12.
This was followed by a national state of emergency that was declared by President Donald Trump on March 13 and a closure of schools across the county.
Executive Order 15 suspends the expiration of all valid motor vehicle registrations set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020, changing the new expiration date for applicable motor vehicle registrations to June 15, 2020. The Order also notes that this is provided that such registrations will return to their original renewal schedules in subsequent years.
Class A, B, C, D, P, and M driver licenses and Class ID photo identification licenses set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020 will also have expiration dates extended to 6 months from the current date the license is set to expire.
Valid enhanced handgun carry permits set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020 will also have expiration dates extended to 6 months from the current date the license is set to expire.
Drivers with ignition interlock devices, which are used to monitor blood alcohol levels after DUI charges, who are scheduled to appear at certain times for calibration, monitoring, or inspection of the device, will have dates to appear extended until June 15, 2020. Any time periods running as of the effective date of the Order, March 19, 2020, are stayed until June 15 at which time they will resume running.
Executive Order 15 can be read in full here.
