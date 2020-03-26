Brentwood-based Kirkland’s donated 10,000 N95 masks to local hospitals after finding them in a distribution center.
The masks were leftover from the California wildfires and the Ebola scare, the company said. N95 masks are sought after for medical professionals as the COVID-19 pandemic puts a strain on hospitals all over the country.
The National Guard picked up the masks at Kirkland’s distribution center.
The home decor chain is encouraging other businesses in Tennessee and across the nation to check their inventory stock to see if they may have purchased masks in the past and donate as well.
