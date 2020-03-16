Kroger announced a $3 million commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our most urgent mission is to be here for our customers when they need us most, and our store, warehouse, distribution, food production and office associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers,” Kroger group Vice President of Corporate Affairs Keith Dailey said in a news release. “We’re also mindful that the coronavirus pandemic may result in more of our neighbors struggling with food insecurity during this challenging time – and we want to help. That is why The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is directing $3 million, its largest commitment to date, to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to food-insecure communities across the country.”
According to the news release, the $3 million will be equally distributed between the Foundation’s nonprofit partners, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. The funding will support local food banks nationwide as well as funding initiatives to ensure children, whose schools may be closed, will still have access to nutritious meals.
“We appreciate The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation’s support of Feeding America’s newly established COVID-19 Response Fund,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said. “Kroger’s support enables food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of our communities during this difficult time.”
“Nearly 22 million children rely on the meals they receive at school,” Share Our Strength CEO Tom Nelson, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign said. “In partnership with The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, No Kid Hungry is actively funding emergency grants to food banks and nonprofit groups in the hardest-hit communities, helping families know how to find meals while schools are closed and ensuring every child has access to three meals a day.”
Kroger and its affiliates also continue to donate food and funds to local food banks and hunger-relief efforts and anyone interested in donating can do so here. Kroger and its affiliates are also encouraging direct giving to local hunger-relief organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.