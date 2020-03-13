Maury Regional Health has established an information line for community members who have questions about COVID-19, including those concerned about symptoms and treatment.
The information line is available daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Calls are answered by health care professionals who can address questions about COVID-19, including symptoms and self-monitoring recommendations, and direct patients to an appropriate location for care, if needed. Those who need information related to COVID-19 are encouraged to call the information line at (931)540-4257.
“Maury Regional Health is devoting significant resources to help our patients and communities prepare for and deal with this health concern," said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson. "We understand that our community members have many questions about COVID-19 and have established this dedicated information line to serve as a central point of communication."
Patients experiencing mild to moderate flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call the information line to discuss symptoms and travel history prior to seeking care. If a patient is urgently ill, they should seek emergency medical care and immediately inform emergency department registration staff, 911 or the ambulance team of their symptoms and concerns.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Those who have traveled to an area with community outbreak of the virus or who have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms and utilize social distancing to prevent potential spread of the virus to others.
In an effort to further protect the health of its patients, Maury Regional Health recently announced temporary visitation restrictions for its hospitals in Columbia, Lewisburg and Waynesboro. Visitation is limited to one family member or primary support person for each patient, with certain exceptions for pediatric patients, childbirth and end-of-life patients. Visitors under the age of 16 are not permitted.
“We appreciate the support that our community is providing in adhering to these guidelines as we continue to make efforts to minimize the risk of exposure and transmission,” Watson said.
For more information about COVID-19, visit CDC.gov/Coronavirus or MauryRegional.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.