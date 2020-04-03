The number of new businesses opening up in Williamson County plummeted last month.
The Williamson County Clerk’s office filed 99 new business licenses through March 27, down from 146 licenses in March 2019. That’s the slowest March for business starts in more than a decade.
The clerk’s office reported that almost all of those filings happened during the beginning of the month.
The drop in business starts follows waves of bad economic news for Williamson County. In one week in March, more than 94,000 Tennesseans applied for unemployment. Many business owners are hoping to get some financial relief from a recent federal stimulus bill.
The number of business license filings fluctuates throughout the year. November and December tend to be especially slow. In past years, March and April have been some of the best months of the year for new business starts.
However, Williamson County entrepreneurs have a history of bouncing back after hard times. In the midst of the last recession, business license filings increased. The average number of monthly filings jumped by 50% from 2008 to 2009, and continued to increase steadily through 2017.
During that same time period, Williamson County gained hundreds of jobs in corporate headquarters and health care sectors.
Williamson Inc. CEO Matt Largen is hesitant to compare the economic crisis precipitated by the coronavirus to the last recession because they have such different causes.
“In the last recession, it was the result of people being in homes they couldn't afford in the first place. There was a fundamental issue with the economy,” he said. “This isn't. Once we're back at work, I still think it'll snap back ... If a hospitality worker is out of work for two months, that job should be there when demand comes back.”
Williamson County’s economy was in a very different place during the last recession. In August 2009 Williamson County had the state’s second lowest level of unemployment at 8.4%. The county had an unemployment rate of 2.6% in February 2020, just before health officials reported the first case of COVID-19 in the state.
Only 13 businesses in Williamson County received new licenses in February 2008. In February of this year, 160 businesses opened their doors.
Largen said he’s hoping that those strong fundamentals will allow the local economy to bounce back.
“There will be a ripple effect for sure, but consumer demand is still there. Consumers are just sheltered in place,” he said. “As of now, I think it will look different from 2008 to 2009.”
