The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about COVID-19's rise in the U.S.
Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.
“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”
To make an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.
Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.
The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation – and who meet other eligibility requirements, available at RedCrossBlood.org. At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees follow thorough safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. These mitigation measures will help ensure blood recipient safety, as well as staff and donor safety in reducing contact with those who may potentially have this respiratory infection.
Blood drive hosts play important role
Blood drive hosts also play a critical role in maintaining a sufficient blood supply and are asked to keep hosting blood drives for patients who rely on lifesaving blood. The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need of transfusions.
The Red Cross, with the help of its blood drive hosts and blood donors, can help ensure the safety and availability of the U.S. blood supply for patients including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
“Keep giving, keep hosting blood drives,” said Hrouda. “Patients across the country need our help.”
To learn more about hosting a blood drive for patients in need, please visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Red Cross committed to blood supply safety
The top priority of the Red Cross is the safety of our valued staff, blood donors and blood recipients, and we are committed to transparency with the American public during this evolving public health emergency. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.
Nonetheless, the Red Cross has implemented new blood donation deferrals out of an abundance of caution. Individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following:
- Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea;
- Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.
As the situation evolves, the Red Cross will continue to evaluate all emerging risks in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry partners to determine if additional intervention strategies are needed. Together, we stand ready to keep the American public informed and prepared.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, March 10-31:
John. P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road Brentwood, TN 37027
3/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Aspen Grove Christian Church, 274 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
3/31/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN37130
3/23/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Christ Church, 15354 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37211
3/18/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
City of Franklin, TN, 109 3rd Ave. S.Franklin, TN 37064
3/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
3/24/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Corizon Health, 103 Powell Court Brentwood, TN 37027
3/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
East/West Building, 945 Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087
3/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Eight Corporate Centre, 6640 Carothers Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
3/31/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
eviCore, 730 Cool Springs Blvd Suite 800 Franklin, TN 37064
3/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church, 1203 Enoch Jones Blvd. Nashville, TN 37208
3/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 613 South Main St. Goodlettsville, TN37072
3/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Enrichment Center, 4815 Franklin Road Nashville, TN 37220
3/22/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
3/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, 117 4th Ave. Franklin, TN37064
3/15/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Franklin Park, 6100 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
3/19/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Franklin Park, 6100 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
3/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Frontier Basement Systems, 5150 Hwy 41 A Joelton, TN37080
3/13/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Gallatin Public Library, 123 E. Main St. Gallatin, TN37066
3/31/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Golds Gym-Murfreesboro South, 1713 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
3/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Greenbrier High School, 126 Cuniff Drive Greenbrier, TN 37073
3/26/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Hendersonville Seventh Day Adventist, 118 Anderson Lane Hendersonville, TN 37075
3/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Highland Ridge, 555 Marriott Drive Nashville, TN 37214
3/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Howard School, 700 2nd Avenue S. Nashville, TN37219
3/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 214 Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087
3/26/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Kroger, 210 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
3/16/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Kroger Bellevue, 7087 Hwy 70 S. Nashville, TN 37221
3/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Liberty Elementary School, 600 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN 37064
3/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Lifetime Fitness, 6020 Carothers Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
3/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Livery Stables, 1104 Main Street Pleasant View, TN 37146
3/22/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Lowe's Home Improvement, 3060 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
3/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Madison Church of Christ, 106 Gallatin Road Madison, TN37115
3/22/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Mount Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway Mount Juliet, TN37122
3/31/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7109 Hwy 25 E. Cross Plains, TN 37049
3/19/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd.Murfreesboro, TN 37129
3/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, April 1- 30:
John. P. Holt Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road Brentwood, TN 37027
