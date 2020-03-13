With all the entertainment and sports cancellations that have been announced this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak, perhaps there’s a sense of comfort to know there are still a few events and happenings on schedule. The Franklin Theatre, for instance, has issued a statement on its website that it will remain open for movies (at a smaller capacity, however) and that Friday night’s concert featuring Farewell Angelina will go as scheduled. A couple of other shows, however, have been postponed.
Farewell Angelina
Where: Franklin Theatre
When: Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m.
Named after a haunting Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group with four powerhouse vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists. Their stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned soaring praise across the board. Click here for tickets and to see what else is coming to the Franklin Theatre.
Baby goat cuddling
Where: Noble Springs Dairy Farm
When: Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cuddling with the kids continues Saturday at this well-known dairy farm in Franklin, and it could be a way to unwind from a stressful week. Not only can you cuddle with the baby goats, but hand-feed them as well. The farm also has a fantastic range of goat milk products available. Click here for more information.
St. Patrick’s Day 2020
Where: McCreary’s Pub
When: Tuesday, March 17 beginning at 11 a.m.
Irish food, beer and music will be the atmosphere in this favorite downtown Franklin spot as staff and visitors celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. There will be family-style seating on this day, and expect a few surprises including bagpipe players who appear off and on throughout the day. Entertainment that evening will feature The Get Reels from 8-10. Visit the pub’s website for more information.
