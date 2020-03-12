The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed nine cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in the state as of Wednesday midday. Of those cases, five are in Williamson County, two in Davidson County, one in Shelby County and one in Sullivan County. State health officials still say the overall risk to the public still remains low, despite limited testing capacity possibly skewing confirmed case data.
The most recent case is an adult male in Davidson County with mild symptoms and who is currently isolated at home. Prior to the announcement, it had been more than 24 hours since TDH confirmed a coronavirus case. Nashville State Community College and Vanderbilt University Medical Center both said Wednesday a student and health care provider, respectively, from their campuses, were confirmed to have COVID-19. It is uncertain whether these cases are included in the statewide count provided by TDH.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, the first in history to be caused by a coronavirus. The last time WHO declared a pandemic was in 2009 for the H1N1 outbreak, which infected nearly a quarter of the world’s population.
So far, there have been 126,660 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 1,321 cases in the United States. Last night, President Donald Trump announced a 30-day travel ban from 26 European countries to stop the spread.
The state has received $10 million in federal funding for response efforts and is currently deciding how to put it to use. Gov. Bill Lee has not yet declared a state of emergency — a move at least 12 other states have taken, including Florida and Maryland, who made the call after two and three confirmed cases, respectively. TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey told reporters on Monday she didn’t “believe we were there yet.”
Areas schools shutting down
A number of area educational leaders added to their response efforts Wednesday.
Here’s a rundown:
• Vanderbilt University — Just a few days after canceling this week’s classes, Vanderbilt University Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente said the institution will move completely to online and alternative instruction for the rest of its semester. As part of that, all undergraduate students will need to move out of their residences by Sunday.
“This is not how any of us wanted this semester to proceed, but we are acting now to ensure the health and safety of all members of our community,” Wente wrote in a letter. “While our campus is the heart of this university, our people are its soul. This challenging situation is necessitating a temporary change to how we deliver education, but it will not deter us from the pursuit of our mission.”
Vanderbilt’s online and alternative learning switch will occur Monday and apply to undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
• Middle Tennessee State University — The largest higher education institution in Middle Tennessee said Wednesday it will extend its spring break by a week through March 22 and switch to remote instruction on March 23. The switch to online classes will continue until further notice, President Sidney McPhee said in a letter. [LINK HERE]
McPhee and his team also have canceled all non-athletic events through March 29 and have suspended non-essential official university travel and canceled their participation on study-abroad programs until the end of May.
• Williamson County Schools — The district will be closed for the rest of the week. Schools have been closed since Friday, when health officials reported the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Williamson County.
Last weekend, the district conducted a deep cleaning of schools. On Monday, a parent with students at Williamson County Schools tested positive for COVID-19 and told the district they had visited a school prior to diagnosis. That prompted leaders to close for two additional days on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Jason Golden and his team announced the district will remain closed for the rest of the week, leading into the district’s spring break. That would mean students and teachers wouldn’t have to be at school until March 23.
District officials say they are continuing to adapt their preparedness plan to address the coronavirus and plan to send out more information before students come back from spring break.
At noon on Thursday, Golden will hold a Facebook live conversation to discuss the situation.
• Nashville State Community College — After a student who attends the institution’s Donelson and Antioch campuses self-identified as a COVID-19 patient — it’s not clear which of the recently announced cases the student is — leaders said they are closing those two campuses on Thursday and Friday for hospital-grade deep cleaning.
The Nashville State network is on spring break this week and has been undergoing deep cleaning at all of its campuses. The student has not been on either affected campus.
• Metro Nashville Public Schools — District leaders said late Wednesday they will start spring break early and close the district’s schools Thursday and Friday after consulting with the Metro Public Health Department. No Metro students or staff have been diagnosed who COVID-19.
“While there is no immediate threat to Metro Nashville Public Schools, I understand this is a quickly evolving situation, and closing for the rest of the week and through spring break will give us time to properly plan and evaluate what is in the best interest going forward,” Interim Director of Schools Adrienne Battle said in a statement. “Our teams will be using the next several days to develop contingency plans and safety precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our staff and students.”
The district’s before- and after-care programs also will be closed for the rest of this week and all after-school activities have been canceled. That includes sports practices and games — except for state tournament contests — as well as performances and parent meetings.
VUMC health care provider identified as COVID-19 patient
A health care provider at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been confirmed to have COVID-19, and additional employees are ongoing testing.
In a statement Wednesday night, a VUMC spokesperson told the Post:
VUMC is committed to protecting the health of our patients, the community, and the people working at VUMC to carry out our vital missions. Today we learned that a VUMC healthcare provider has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is recovering at home.
As the largest private employer of Middle Tennesseans, approaching 30,000 people, it was inevitable someone from VUMC would test positive. There are a small number of additional employees undergoing testing. We are continuing to work closely with State and Metro Health officials and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep our employees and the Middle Tennessee community well informed and safe.
VUMC has begun offering coronavirus screening at eight designated assessment sites and set up a hotline for patients and employees with a fever, cough and shortness of breath needing more information. The number is (888) 312-0847.
As of Wednesday afternoon, all health care workers have been directed to make general use of face masks, an order signed by President Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.